Blackjack Water Association announces boil water notice

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County residents who get their water from the Blackjack Water Association need to take note.

A loss of water pressure caused by a break in the main water line is forcing a boil water notice.

All customers of the Blackjack Water Association need to boil their water for at least three minutes before use.

The association also advises customers not to use ice that has been made since the break.

