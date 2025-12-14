Blessings for All holds Toys for Tots giveaway in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) For 13 years an area organization has been giving Santa a helping hand.

More than 3000 children of all ages from Montgomery, Carroll, Leflore, and Grenada Counties were able to receive two presents each, stocking stuffers and a book for Christmas.

Calbrina Ward Woods’s goal is that every child in Montgomery, Carroll, Leflore, and Grenada counties wake up to gifts for Christmas. And for a thirteenth year, her organization blessings for all, empowered by faith is on track to do just that.

“It’s well over 3,000 that we serve. Last year we served well over 3,000 so I think hit almost that 4,000 mark this time,” Woods said.

The National Guard Armory in Winona was transformed into Santa’s Shop for the day. Families who registered were able to come in and “shop” with a volunteer for their child or children.

“It’s a great pleasure though and we have a lot of fun doing it. It takes us about four days to set up Santa’s Shop, but we have community support and it’s just awesome,” Woods said.

Woods said her organization has been collecting toys and registering families since October. She tells WCBI that once the giveaway was completed today in Winona, any family that could not register will have a second opportunity to do so.

“So, if you didn’t get a chance to register like I said earlier you’ll have a chance to register next week starting Friday. We’ll open up the registration again and allow you to register. To register just give me a call at 662 753 1659 or either toysfortots.org. The site is closed as of right now until we get done with distribution for today. But then afterwards we’ll open it back up so we can get all the kids that we can because every child deserves a Christmas,” Woods said.

