Blight Program Informational Session to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is hosting a Blight Program Informational Session.

Interim planner for the city, George Irby, said the purpose of the meeting is to get several people qualified to buy affordable housing.

Through this affordable housing program, the city will have developers building houses, and they need buyers.

Irby said the program will help clean the city by getting rid of abandoned homes, as well as help families.

Irby said this meeting is to help inform citizens of options for people wanting to be homeowners, and form a list of those interested.

“We want to have this meeting to find people who are qualified, want to be qualified, or just want to find out what the program is about for home ownership. That’s the biggest part of this. We’re trying to formulate a list of people who may not be qualified now. We want to be able to help them get qualified,” said Irby.

The session will be on Monday, July 14, at 6 pm at the Columbus Municipal Complex. For more information, you can contact Irby at (662) 364-1898.

