Bloomberg files papers for presidential run — but he's not in yet

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has filed paperwork to run for president of the United States — but his team says he’s not in yet.

Bloomberg’s team filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday that says he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

An aide familiar with his plans says says this “is another step towards running but not a final decision or announcement.”

A final decision is not expected Thursday or Friday, aides said.

In essence, Bloomberg was forced to take this step Thursday because he filed paperwork to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in Alabama and Arkansas earlier this month. By doing so, he was required to file paperwork with the FEC within 15 days.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg also filed to be on the Texas ballot. All three southern states hold primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3. He is working to obtain signatures on the ballot in Tennessee, another Super Tuesday state. He is not planning to contest the New Hampshire or South Carolina primaries or the early caucuses in Iowa and Nevada.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.