Bloomberg talks impeachment and 2020 with Margaret Brennan

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, once considered a possible Democratic candidate, had stern words for the current 2020 field of Democratic contenders, saying the Democrats currently running for president are not doing enough to work across the political spectrum to better the country

- Advertisement -

“I have my reservations about the people running and their campaigning the promises they’re making that they can’t fufill and their willingness to admit what is possible and what isn’t and their inconsistency from day-to-day…this is not the ways to run a railroad,” admonished Bloomberg during The Atlantic’s “City Lab DC” panel with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

He added to a room full of applause, “This country is in real trouble, we need somebody to pull people together and when they say, ‘I’m not going to talk to somebody across the aisle,’ this is our country. What do you mean you’re not going to talk to somebody from across the aisle. We’ve got to work together and I don’t see that.”

Bloomberg did not throw his name into the 2020 race despite widespread speculation he’d join the packed Democratic presidential field. He has since thrown millions into more philanthropic endeavors like climate change, gun reform and health care.

When Brennan previously asked him when he will make an endorsement of a specific candidate, Bloomberg noted there are “15 months” until the election. “Certainly not going to worry about it today,” he said. He made similar comments on Monday, saying his comments in March haven’t changed.

“So you’re kind of closing the door?” Brennan asked Monday. “Well I didn’t say that,” Bloomberg responded coyly. The former mayor said he would be voting but would not say firmly yes or no if he was absolutely ending his political aspirations.

Highlights from Margaret’s interview with Bloomberg: