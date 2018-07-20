Blue Angels gear up to hit the skies over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WXXV) – It’s the final countdown to the Blue Angels Air Show and for the second day in a row you can hear the screech of this U.S. Navy precision flying team overhead along the Biloxi beachfront as they do test runs for this weekend’s show.

About 4,000 people are expected to pour into the Coast to catch this two day show over the Biloxi waterfront.

It’s been three years since Biloxi has had an air show. Blues over Biloxi launches Saturday and will wrap Sunday afternoon.

Blue Angels pilots tell our Gulfport sister station WXXV it takes a lot of preparation for these aircraft to get up in the air, but when they do it is something that is almost indescribable.

These pilots and team members are just as excited for the shows to start as spectators are. Monica Cooper works with AZ-1 Maintenance Control with the Blue Angels. She said, “We clap. We cheer. We take pictures. We do all of that when they take off. We do all of that when they land. We high-five because it’s something to see and it’s an honor to be here.”

Blue Angels advanced pilot and narrator Lt. Andre Webb said, “Thrilling and awe-inspiring and if you’ve never seen it and don’t really understand that much about flying, it’s like stuff you wouldn’t expect to see.”