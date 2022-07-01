Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s National Ice Cream month and our friends from Blue Bell stopped by to celebrate with us at WCBI on Friday.

They also brought by the newest flavor, Strawberry Lemonade – and one that hit the shelves in March, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.

They tell us that even though Strawberry Lemonade is new to the freezer, it’s not the featured flavor for this month’s big celebration.

“(It’s) National Ice Cream month we have a new flavor and that’s not it. We actually have another one that will introduce in a few weeks, a couple of weeks so it is a secret I can’t tell but it’s gonna be awesome as well so yeah, natural ice cream on and then the third Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we encourage people to go out and eat all kinds of ice cream but especially Bluebell,” said Blue Bell Territory Operations Manager Emanuel Williams.

The new flavor will be released later this month.