Blue Jays select MSU’s Khal Stephen in 2nd round of 2024 MLB Draft

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Mississippi State pitcher Khal Stephen with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Stephen transferred to MSU after spending two seasons at Purdue. He posted a 3.28 ERA in his lone season as a Bulldog, going 8-3 as a starter.

Stephen pitched 8.0 innings in his longest outing versus St. John’s in the Charlottesville Regional. He tossed a season-high 11 strikeouts in a win over Auburn in April.

The value at pick No. 59 is approximately $1.49 million.