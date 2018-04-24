Blue Mountain Tops MUW In Slugfest

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (BMC Athletics / WCBI) – Blue Mountain College completed the season sweep of Mississippi University for Women here today, winning the final matchup in a 16-11 slugfest.

The Toppers got a run in the 2nd to open the scoring, a sac fly by Grayson Bowman (JR/Nashville, TN) that scored Miciah Heard (SR/Thaxton, MS).

Blue Mountain piled on in the bottom of the 3rd, highlighted by three runs on five hits, led by an RBI single by Caleb Leach (SR/Lakeland, FL) that scored Zack Poteete (SO/Houston, MS) and an RBI single from Latalo Newson (JR/Senatobia, MS) that scored SSAC Player of the Week Austin Looker (SR/Lakeland, TN). Heard would also single in Leach, making it 4-0 at that point.

The Owls answered back in the top of the 4th, scoring four runs on four hits and a Topper error.

Blue Mountain grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the 4th on a two-run double by Looker to left field, making it 6-4 Blue Mountain.

The Toppers would get three more in the bottom of the 6th on another RBI double by Looker that scored Poteete and a two-run single from Heard that scored Looker and Leach.

Blue Mountain had to use a six-run bottom of the 8th to answer a six-run outburst by the Owls (19-12) in the top of the 8th.

When the shootout was over, Looker and Heard both had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored each.

Xen Penny (JR/Bartlett, TN) chipped in three hits of his own with two RBI, Bowman had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Poteete scored three runs for BMC. Newson and Hayden Tapper (JR/Nesbit, MS) also knocked in two runs each for the Toppers.

The Owls’ Damian Benefield finished with five hits, and Heath Ford went 3-for-6 with four RBI.

Josh Tutor (SO/Ecru, MS) picked up the win for Blue Mountain in relief in just a third of an inning, while Leon Petite suffered the loss for MUW.

Blue Mountain (27-19, 9-12 SSAC) will finish the season up with a three-game set against Bethel Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s doubleheader will start at noon and 2:30, and Friday’s single game will start at 1 p.m.