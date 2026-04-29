Blue Suede Cruise promises high octane fun and some new attractions

The 23rd annual Blue Suede Cruise promises something for anyone who likes classic cars.

‘Everyone likes older cars; they like re-living the cars of their youth. Someone 40 years old, their favorite type of car will be different than someone 60 years old. You can see all different types of cars here this weekend,” said Russ Harrington, president of the Blue Suede Cruise.

Tody Walters was making sure his 1970 lime light green Chrysler Super Bee was show-ready. This is his first Blue Suede Cruise, and he is looking forward to seeing other muscle cars and street rods and meeting fellow classic car owners. Plus, Walters says car shows provide a safer way for the public to see the Super Bee.

“A lot of people stare at it, we don’t drive it much anymore because we almost got t boned one time from someone staring at us,” Walters said.

While the VIP cars are on display inside the arena, outside, in the parking lots, thousands of cars will be parked in the car corral. There will also be food vendors, a marketplace with car-related items, and music.

An added attraction for the Blue Suede Cruise, on Thursday night, an old-fashioned drive-in movie in the west parking lot of the arena.