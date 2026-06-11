Tupelo PD Chief’s Camp fosters friendships and gives an inside look at police work

They also hopped in golf carts and put on drunk buster goggles to simulate impaired driving, all with a police officer at their side.

The Tupelo Police Department Chief’s Camp gives youngsters a look at police operations.

“They get to do something with detectives, with k-9 unit, narcotics unit, traffic, bomb squad, it is a really good time because they get to interact with each of the officers,” said Sgt. Chris Wray.

School Resource Officers help with Chief’s Camp, so the students get quality time with those who protect and serve on their campuses.

Sergeant Chris Wray is an SRO and says Chief’s Camp is fun but also teaches some valuable life lessons.