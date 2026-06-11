Tupelo PD Chief’s Camp fosters friendships and gives an inside look at police work
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – 23 3rd through 5th graders spent time this week learning first aid basics, like how to properly apply a tourniquet.
They also hopped in golf carts and put on drunk buster goggles to simulate impaired driving, all with a police officer at their side.
The Tupelo Police Department Chief’s Camp gives youngsters a look at police operations.
“They get to do something with detectives, with k-9 unit, narcotics unit, traffic, bomb squad, it is a really good time because they get to interact with each of the officers,” said Sgt. Chris Wray.
School Resource Officers help with Chief’s Camp, so the students get quality time with those who protect and serve on their campuses.
Sergeant Chris Wray is an SRO and says Chief’s Camp is fun but also teaches some valuable life lessons.
“We have a mantra, and it goes, ‘Why do we do the right thing? And kids shout back, ‘because it is the right thing to do. I want them to know that and to know police officers are helpers in our community,” Sgt. Wray said.
A big part of police work is physical fitness and constant training. An officer has to stay in shape, so as part of Chief’s Camp, the young people get to go through an obstacle course.
Students say they are enjoying the lessons learned and friendships forged at Chief’s camp.
‘We learned about flying drones, how they find people, we went to the fire station and police station,” said Ace.
“We met the one who catches anyone who drives and does drugs and smokes and all that bad stuff,” said Sara.
The Tupelo Police Department has other summer camps, for a complete list, go to the Facebook page for the Tupelo Police Department.