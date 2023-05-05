‘Blue Suede Cruise’ rolls into Tupelo with tons of unique vehicles

The popular car show celebrates twenty years

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is a chance to see classic cars, muscle cars, antique autos, and much more, all in one spot this weekend in Tupelo.

The annual “Blue Suede Cruise” is in high gear at the Cadence Bank Arena.

“That was a good thing about the old cars, if you saw a car coming down the road, you automatically knew what it was,” said Alan McDaniel whose interest in cars began when he was four years old and his granddad would let him get behind the wheel of a ’49 Ford.

Now, McDaniel is overseeing the 20th “Blue Suede Cruise”, which will have 1,100 classic cars, antiques, hot rods, and even home-built cars.

To be in the show, a car must be at least 25 years old, or a high-performance sports car.

“Most of these people who own these cars have had them several years, they spent a lot of money on them and a lot of time working on them, rubbing on them and they want to show them off,” McDaniel said.

“It’s a ’64 Chevrolet C 10, an original truck, purchased in 1977, was a daily driver for a number of years. Six or eight years ago I started the restoration process and finished about five years ago,” said Alan Berry of Jasper, Alabama.

“1957 Bel Air convertible, all original, California car. We’ve had it about four years and really been enjoying it. One of my all-time favorite cars, when I was a kid I was always wanting one,” said Ken Vanzant of Jasper, Alabama.

“They’re cool, part of American history, don’t make them anymore. A newer car might be more practical, safer, doesn’t hurt to be different,” said Greg Spann of Wyatt’s Speed Shop in Winfield, Alabama.

If you want to do more than just look at classic cars, you can come inside the Cadence Bank Arena to the “Car Corral” where cars are on sale.

“Going through ‘Car Corral’ and pretty purple wagon kind of caught my eye, so hopefully I can get back and see my wife before she sees this newscast and she will give me permission to buy it. If so, we contacted the owner,” said John Stevens who bought the 1970 purple station wagon.

The event is free, but bring money for food and souvenirs. And if the price is right, you could drive home a classic car from the “Car Corral”.

The “Blue Suede Cruise” runs all day Saturday and wraps up Sunday before lunch. For more information, go to bluesc.com

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter