Blustery, cold weather closes out the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Much colder air has returned to the Twin States. Even colder air could move in for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Clouds hang tough most of the day, though partial clearing is possible. Daytime temperatures will hold in the 30s all day. Gusty northerly winds will keep wind chills below freezing across the entire region.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Winds may die down some, but will stay up enough to produce another night of wind chills in the 10s for much of the area. Actual air temps will drop into the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day as a disturbance passes well south of the region. Still, highs may not get out of the 30s with breezy north winds.

WEEKEND: Calm, sunny weather takes hold both days, but mornings will be quite frigid with temperatures in the low 20s or upper teens. Sunday looks better with highs back in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds increase quickly Monday, and showers could overspread the region late in the day. Showers stay possible Tuesday as well, but gradual drying should occur by next Wednesday.