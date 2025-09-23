BMH discusses statewide emergency on infant mortality

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health recently declared a public health emergency on infant mortality in response to rising rates across the state. Infant deaths include those occurring between birth and one year of age.

At Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle, they are taking the issue very seriously.

Mississippi is one of the leading states for infant mortality in the nation. That’s according to the director of Women’s and Pediatric Services at Baptist Golden Triangle, Bradley Rhodes.

“We actually have about a two times higher chance of infant mortality in our state than the national average. Ten out of every 1000 babies in the state of Mississippi will die before their first birthday,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the 3 leading causes of death for infants in the state are congenital defects, infants born premature or having a low birth weight, and sleep-related unexplained injuries.

She said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the ABCs of safe sleep.

“So you’re ‘A’ is you want your infant to be alone in their sleep space, no pillows, no blankets, no other people, nothing in the sleep space. And then your ‘B’ is you’re going back to sleep every single time. You’re going to lay that baby down flat on their back, not on their side, not on their stomach,” Rhodes said. “And then your ‘C’, you want them in a crib, you want them in a flat, firm sleep space, a sleep space that is only theirs. We recommend a crib, a bassinet, or a playpen that is approved for safe sleep.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics does recommend you share a room with your newborn for the first 6 months of life.

Rhodes said in Mississippi, there are disparities. But if you do not have the resources, you can still create safe sleep spaces for newborns.

“So, a box you can use a cardboard box as long as it has a firm, solid surface on the bottom,” Rhodes said. “No blankets, no anything like that. You can remove a drawer from like a dresser. You don’t leave it in the dresser, but remove it, set it on the ground. Or you can use a basket. A basket that has a firm bottom. Don’t put it in the bed with you.”

Other things to do to enhance safety include making sure there is no smoking around your newborn, also do not use alcohol or drugs while caring for your newborn, and you can make sure nothing is in the sleep space with your newborn, as it could be a strangulation risk.

Rhodes said make sure your newborn is sleeping at a comfortable temperature, and that they’re not sleeping with anything weighted that could obstruct their breathing.

There is a lot of discussion about home heart rate and oxygen monitors. However, Rhodes says they are not held to the same standards as medical equipment, and there is no evidence that they decrease the possibility of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“If you do want to use one of those for your newborn, you’re welcome to. But it does not take the place of ABCs of Safe Sleep,” Rhodes said.

Another challenge Mississippi faces is OB deserts, areas where there is no close access to maternity care. Rhodes said the state is working to provide education, access, and resources in those deserts.

“I think access to care is a huge barrier for the state of Mississippi,” Rhodes said. “We have women who live over an hour from the closest maternity care facilities, and then lack of education is a huge one. Not being able to get these women the education that they need because women think that the safest place for their newborn is with them, and may not know the risk of bed sharing or not providing a safe sleep space, or may not even understand the importance of getting that early prenatal care. In the state of Mississippi, we have racial disparities that have to be addressed. An African-American newborn is twice as likely to die in the first year of life as a Caucasian newborn. And so Mississippi is very, very focused on making sure that we are providing resources for these families and that education piece up front. So that they understand the best way to care for themselves, the best way to care for their newborns, and then have resources.”

Rhodes said one thing Baptist does is make sure that every mom gets written, verbal, or hands-on education to help prepare them for life after the hospital, as well as prenatal and post-partum support and resources.

Rhodes said you can click here, or you can call or text the National Maternal Health Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-852-6262, call Mom.ME at 1-866-951-5744, John Hawkins LPC at 662-435-0050, Sky’s the Limit Counseling Service at 662-612-4436, Community Counseling of Columbus at 662-328-9225, Healing Hearts Counseling at 662-889-2067, Meeks Counseling at 662-329-1444, Soulflower Counseling at 662-268-8129, Community Counseling Services of Starkville at 662-323-9318, Drumheller Psychological Services at 662-324-1764, Community Counseling Services of West Point at 662-494-7060, or Perspective Counseling Services at 662-524-4734.

For more information, you can also visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website.

