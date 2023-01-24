Board agrees to allow solar company to improve Lowndes County road

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A solar company wants to improve a Lowndes County road.

Today, the board of supervisors agreed to let the company improve Gilmer Wilburn Road, in southern Lowndes County.

Trucks will bring large solar panels down the roadway and the company said the road must meet specifications.

So, it asked to make improvements before the panels arrive.

Construction work is already underway at the site.

The company still must repair the road, if there’s any damage, once construction of the solar farm is complete.

