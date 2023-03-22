Board temporarily suspends Winona Police Chief, Animal Control Officer

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night, the Board of Aldermen voted to suspend Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels and new Animal Control Officer Vidal Anderson.

That’s because Anderson shot and killed several dogs that were in the city dog pound.

Mayor Aron Dees wrote on social media that Anderson was ordered to shoot the dogs by Chief Daniels.

The holding period for animals in Winona is 10 days. The pens were full. And the four animals that were shot to death had been held for more than 10 days.

Some local residents said in the past, animal control officers would take the strays to a veterinarian for what they believed was a more humane ending.

According to other residents, stray dogs are a common sight and problem in the city.

The suspension is temporary.

