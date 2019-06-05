Board votes to fire teacher over tweets about “illegal students”

The Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) board of trustees announced on Tuesday that they will terminate a teacher who went on a Twitter rant about illegal immigrants. The board said that they voted 8-0 to terminate Georgia Clark’s contract.

Board has voted to terminate contract of teacher Georgia Clark for good cause. Motion made by Trustee Paz. Second by Norman Robbins. Motion passes 8-0 — Fort Worth ISD (@FortWorthISD) June 5, 2019

Clark posted a string of tweets to President Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account. Clark tried to expose the school district for being “loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” as she wrote in one tweet, according to CBS DFW.

“Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them,” Clark wrote to Mr. Trump. “Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”

Clark asked the president for a contact in Fort Worth “who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system.” The teacher admitted to the tweets, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reports.

CBS DWF reporter Erin Jones shared screenshots of several tweets Clark sent to the president.

District says Clark admitted to writing “FW ISD is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside HS has been taken over by them” & “I really do need a contact here in FW who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system” pic.twitter.com/BO2kQLF3pK — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) June 4, 2019

FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner addressed the offensive tweets in a message to parents last week. “There has been much talk in the news and on the Internet about the use of social media by our staff,” Scribner wrote. “Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership. Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Clark can appeal the decision to Texas Education Agency Commissioner within the next 15 days.