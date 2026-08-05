Bobby Davis chosen to represent Ward 3 on Board of Aldermen

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman has a full Board of Aldermen once again.

It took two tries, but Ward 3 voters have chosen Bobby Davis to represent them on the board.

The first round ended with none of the three candidates getting the 50% plus one needed to win outright, forcing Tuesday’s run-off between Bobby Davis and Curt McGee.

Davis came out on top by just three votes.

He will serve the remainder of Chris Robinson’s unexpired term.

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