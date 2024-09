Body found in car at Luxapalila Creek Park Rd., Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A body was found inside a vehicle in Lowndes County.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, law enforcement received a call from a witness around 8 a.m. September 2.

Crews have removed the body from the Luxapalila Creek Park road area.

At this time, they can not identify if the victim is a male or female.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiners office in Pearl.

