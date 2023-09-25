Body found in Clay County near Highway 45 alternate

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is found dead on the side of Highway 45 Alternate this afternoon in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

The unidentified man was found about 3:30 PM near the southbound lane.

The victim is not from the Clay County and investigators are trying to contact their next of kin.

An autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.

If you have any information about this homicide call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers