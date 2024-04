Water Valley man charged with aggravated assault

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man was charged with aggravated assault.

Lafayette County deputies were called to Abbeville Market earlier this week about the incident.

Investigators did not release what happened or how the person was assaulted.

28-year-old Joshua Norwood was later arrested in Harmontown.

He was given a $25,000 bond.

