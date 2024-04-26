Louisville police offer reward for information about stolen trucks

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police are hoping a large reward will help them find the thieves who drove away in two trucks.

Chief Sean Holdiness said a tan 2001 Ford F150 (License plate: WN1-458) and a gray 2004 Nissan Titan (License plate: WN1-6683) were taken early Friday morning on Johnson Avenue.

A 60-inch Lazer zero-turn mower, three Stihl blowers, three Stihl trimmers, and a chainsaw were also taken.

Detectives are also looking for two flatbed trailers. They are 16 ft long.

The reward for information is $2,500.

Call Louisville Police Department at (662)773-3511 with information.

