FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives. The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium.

Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, CBS New York reports. The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said he was a friend who has been living there.

The medical examiner’s office will work to determine his cause of death.

Prosecutor says medical examiner will determine Roosevelt Rene’s cause of death. Authorities not saying whether they’re looking for any suspects. Neighbors also say Janoris Jenkins’ brother lives at the home. Unclear where he is @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/IqorQYOXH6 — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) June 27, 2018

The office didn’t say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further. A cause of death has not been announced, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported earlier on Tuesday that “police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation”

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-2010 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.