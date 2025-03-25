Body found in Monroe County has been identified

BECKER, Miss. (WCBI) – A man found dead at a home in Becker has been identified.

Residents in the area of Sanders Road in the Becker community became concerned when they saw animals from a neighbor’s home roaming the area looking for food.

Someone went to the yard of the home, realized the neighbor was dead, and called 911.

Monroe County deputies found the body.

Coroner Alan Gurley has identified the deceased as 57-year-old Richard Allen Tate.

Tate was living in a small building with no electricity and was known to have health problems, but she did not want to leave.

No foul play is suspected, and the Coroner said Tate’s death was due to natural causes.

