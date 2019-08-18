Body found in Tenn-Tom Waterway

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The body of a man was found floating in the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway early Sunday morning.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon said a fisherman found the body floating in the water near Crow’s Neck Boat Ramp.

- Advertisement -

Wilemon said he will not release the identity of the man at this time, but he believes the man has been missing since Thursday, August 15.

The body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation.

WCBI will have more details as they become available.