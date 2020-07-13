Body Of Missing Monroe County Swimmer Found

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Search and rescue teams recover the body of a missing swimmer, near the Monroe – Lowndes County line.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says rescuers found Katie Beard, 26, about 10 AM on Monday, in Monroe County.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says two women jumped off a bridge on Highway 373 on Sunday, just north of the Columbus Air Force Base.

Only one of them came back up.

Deputies were called to the scene around 3:30 AM.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, along with Monroe County Search and Rescue found Beard.