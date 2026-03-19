Body of missing student James Gracey found in sea near Barcelona, police confirm

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that the body of missing University of Alabama student James Gracey, who disappeared on a trip to Barcelona, has been found, Spanish police said Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Elmhurst, Illinois, was visiting friends studying abroad during his spring break. His family said he disappeared early Tuesday morning after visiting Shoko Barcelona, a club near the Villa Olimpica area on Barceloneta Beach.

His family said he had been with a group of friends that night but at some point became separated from them and never made it back to where they were staying.

Friends and family said they realized something was wrong when police called to say they found his phone. His wallet was later found near the beach. Gracey’s father traveled to Barcelona to help in the search.

Thursday morning, Spanish authorities turned their search efforts to the sea, sending out boats, divers and drones. The search recovered a body from the water on Somorrostro beach, in front of Shoko nightclub where he was last seen, which police identified as Gracey.

A spokesperson said at this point, everything points to this being an accident and not a criminal act. Catalan Police said their investigation into Gracey’s official cause of death continues.

Gracey was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Elmhurst and graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep on Chicago’s Near West Side. He had flight booked for Saturday to travel home to the U.S.

At the University of Alabama he was an honors student in the accounting program, and a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.

The Gracey family released a statement after officials first found the body, writing, “We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The University of Alabama also released a statement on Gracey’s death, writing in part, “The University of Alabama community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

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