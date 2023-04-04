Body of missing woman found in Pickens County, Ala.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The body of a missing woman was found in Pickens County, Alabama.

Karen Lanzas Chavarria was reported missing last month to the Pickensville Police Department.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney Andy Hamlin said she was found a short distance away from her home.

Coroner Chad Harless told WCBI an autopsy has been ordered.

Hamlin said this is an active death investigation.

