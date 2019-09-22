Body of woman found in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The body of a woman was found in Oktibbeha County early Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene on Townsen Road near Rock Hill Road around 6:45 am.
- Advertisement -
Coroner Michael Hunt is not releasing the name of the victim at this time, but he says the body has been transported to Jackson for an autopsy.
A crime unit out of Jackson is investigating the scene.
WCBI will have more on this story as it develops.