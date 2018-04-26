Bodycam video shows alleged Waffle House shooter in Feb.

- Advertisement -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Newly released police bodycam shows Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking in East Tennessee two months before the attack, reports CBS affiliate WTVF.

The video was recorded at a motel in Alcoa, where Reinking was reportedly staying in February while working on a construction project.

In the video, Reinking tells the officer that someone kept knocking on his window and yelling.

“They’ll be talking loud at night, knock on the windows and walk off, and I don’t know who it is,” Reinking said in the clip.

But Samantha Veals reportedly said that she called the police on Reinking after he allegedly threatened her in a violent manner when she asked him to be quiet while she was putting her kids to sleep.

Veals said she heard Reinking yelling and when she asked him to be quiet he allegedly charged inside her motel room, balled up his fist and laughed at her when she screamed.

Reinking reportedly admitted to police that he yelled at Veals but denied charging at her. The station reports that he checked out of the motel that night and Veals did not press charges.

Reinking was arrested Monday after a manhunt and charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.