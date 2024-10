Boil Water Alert now placed on Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A boil water notice has been issued by Porterville Water Association.

This is due to a drop in the water pressure for customers in certain areas.

The following areas include: Wahalak, Millington, Old Highway 45, and Field Rd.

For more information on areas effected by this notice, visit msdh.ms.gov/boil-water-notice.

