Boil water notice in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a boil notice for folks in Calhoun County.

The Cadaretta Water Association issued the alert this morning.

Customers on County Roads 394, 392, and 391, along with folks on Shaw and James Roads are impacted by the notice.

The boil water notice was issued due to a water leak.

It will be in effect until further notice.