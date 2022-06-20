Boil water notice in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re a Smithville Rural Water System customer, you are under a boil water notice.
That means you must boil your water for at least one minute before it is safe to use.
Below is a list of all 27 areas impacted by the boil water notice:
Brasfield Loop
Bull Mountain Road
Cedar Ridge Drive
Collins Road
Cowley Road
Davis Road
Duncan Lake Road
Faulkner Lane
FB Boozer Lane
Fire Tower Road
Frederick Trail
George Pearce Road
Gregory Loop
Hadaway Bottom Road
Highway 23 (Outside Town Limits)
Highway 23 (60020 & 60021)
Jackson Road
Jug Shop Road
Kennedy Road
McKenzie Road
Pearce Chapel Road
Sam’s Sawmill Road
Seminole Road
Stafford Road
Stateline Road
Walls Road
Wildwood Trail