Boil water notice in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re a Smithville Rural Water System customer, you are under a boil water notice.

That means you must boil your water for at least one minute before it is safe to use.

Below is a list of all 27 areas impacted by the boil water notice:

Brasfield Loop

Bull Mountain Road

Cedar Ridge Drive

Collins Road

Cowley Road

Davis Road

Duncan Lake Road

Faulkner Lane

FB Boozer Lane

Fire Tower Road

Frederick Trail

George Pearce Road

Gregory Loop

Hadaway Bottom Road

Highway 23 (Outside Town Limits)

Highway 23 (60020 & 60021)

Jackson Road

Jug Shop Road

Kennedy Road

McKenzie Road

Pearce Chapel Road

Sam’s Sawmill Road

Seminole Road

Stafford Road

Stateline Road

Walls Road

Wildwood Trail