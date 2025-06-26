Boil Water Notice issued for certain Adaton areas
ADATON, Miss. (WCBI) – Adaton Water Association customers take note.
The Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for all customers in the Riviera Road and Bulldog Cove area.
The installation of a new water line is causing periods of low water pressure.
These water customers should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or using it for cooking, brushing their teeth, or using bottled water.
The notice is in effect until July 1 unless notified otherwise.