Boil water notice issued for Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some community members in Noxubee County will need to take extra steps before consuming or using water.

The Shuqalak, Butler Water Association has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for the Butler Community.

The department is repairing a leaking pipe in the Bulter Community.

All residents who are impacted should boil water for at least one minute before consumption or use.

The Boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

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