Boil water notice issued for Prentiss County area

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Power outages are affecting more than just heat and lights. They have also prompted boil water notices, including one for the Holcut Cairo Water Association in Prentiss County.

The water association has issued a precautionary notice due to storm damage to all of its customers.

Water customers who are still without power are advised to use bottled water for all drinking, eating, and food prep.

Customers with power need to boil their water for at least one minute before use.

