Boil water notice issued for residents in Choctaw County

REFORM, Miss. (WCBI) -Some Choctaw County residents will need to take extra precautions in the coming days.

The Reform Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for customers located along Reform Sturgis Road.

Loss of pressure due to recent repairs made the notice necessary.

The boil water Notice will be in effect at least until 3 pm on Monday, February 23, while the association waits to get tests back.

Customers should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation for at least one minute before using it.

