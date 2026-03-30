Boil water notice issued for some Webster County residents

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Webster County residents will need to take extra precautions in the coming days.

A water line break in the City of Eupora’s water system has prompted the system to issue a boil water notice.

This notice affects customers in Walthall and Bellefontaine.

Those customers are advised not to drink tap water or make drinks or ice from tap water, and to boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or brushing your teeth.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the City of Eupora Water System gets test results back from the State Department of Health.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.