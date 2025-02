Boil Water Notice lifted for Hamilton, MS.

HAMILTON, MS. (WCBI) – Hamilton residents no longer have to boil their water before consumption.

As of February 24, the Hamilton Water District has lifted the Boil Water Notice for people who live on the west side of Highway 45 in Lackey.

The notice was due to a damaged water line.

Members of the department want to thank customers for their patience and kindness regarding the situation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.