Bond between Starkville coach Chris Jones and Louisville HC Tyrone Shorter goes beyond football field

Starkville and Louisville will square off on Friday in our game of the week and to call each program dominant would be an understatement.

The Wildcats have won back-to-back 4A titles. The Yellow Jackets won a state title in 2022 and made the state championship game in 2023. Both teams have been powerhouses so far this season as they’re 3-0, but the head coaches have a bond that goes beyond the football field. Starkville head coach Chris Jones played for Louisville coach Tyrone Shorter at Noxubee County. Shorter would take him on recruiting visits, gave him advice when he got the Kemper County head coaching job and married Jones’ cousin.

They shared more about their relationship here: