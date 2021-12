Bond denied for Capital Murder suspect in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man charged with multiple counts of Capital Murder has been denied bond.

Jaylen Wells was arrested in Albany, New York, and extradited to Tupelo.

Wells was wanted for three counts of capital murder in connection with a Maynard Drive shooting.

21-year-old Norahs Coleman, 21-year-old Jessica Pannell, and 24-year-old Robben Wilson all died after being shot at a party.

Wells was 17 at the time of the shooting.