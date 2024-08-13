Bond denied for Columbus murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is denied for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Dietrix Cunningham, 20, is charged with murder.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail after his Monday court appearance.

Cunningham was arrested shortly after a 911 call this past Saturday evening.

Coroner Greg Merchant says Abria Ke’Amber Harris, 18, died at the scene after being shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Moores Creek Road, near the Columbus Riverwalk.

Investigators say it was originally reported that Harris had accidentally shot herself but law enforcement believed otherwise.

The investigation is continuing by Columbus police.