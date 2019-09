OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man charged in an Oktibbeha County death investigation appeared in court Thursday.

Joseph Gibson, 24, was denied bond during his arraignment.

Gibson has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Kimberly Belk, 40.

Belk was found early Sunday morning on Townsend Road.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said a preliminary autopsy result rules her manner of death as homicide.