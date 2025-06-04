Bond denied for two people after allegedly abusing one-year-old

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Bond is denied for two people after they allegedly harmed a one-year-old child.

On May 30th, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford to take a report of a baby with several unexplained injuries.

The child was eventually taken to LeBohneur Children’s Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Police began an investigation and arrested Uriel Cruz and Teresa Mendez.

Cruz and Mendez were charged with two counts each of Felony Child abuse and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

On Monday, Cruz and Mendez went before the Lafayette County Court, where the district attorney’s office filed a motion to deny bond.

The bond hearing will be held at a later date.

Cruz and Mendez will remain in custody until the hearing is completed.

