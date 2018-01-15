Bond Denied for Walmart Shooter

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is denied for Saturday’s Walmart shooter.

41-year old William Thomas “Tommy” Chisholm is being held on capital murder charges and being held on no bond.

Chisholm was arrested Saturday morning, after he reportedly shot and killed Starkville optometrist, Dr. Shauna Witt at Walmart.

He was suppose to make his initial court appearance on Sunday, but that has been pushed back.

Instead, his bond setting took place at the Oktibbeha County Jail earlier this afternoon.

“His municipal court appearance will be Wednesday, January, 17th at 2 p.m. We’d again like to thank the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Kosciusko Police Department, and our officers for their hard work over the weekend,” says Starkville Police Department Public Information Officer, Corporal Brandon Lovelady.

Officers say Chisholm is from Koscuisko.

He was out on a felony bond for an incident related to the victim.

In 2012, reports show that Chisholm was involved in standoff with Madison County Sheriff Deputies.