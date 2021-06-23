Bond has been set for Timothy Prude in Ethelsville

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Bond is set at just over half a million dollars for the suspect in a kidnapping case that crossed state lines.

30-year-old Timothy Prude of Ethelsville is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and theft of property.

Today, a Pickens County judge set his bond at 501,000 dollars.

The case began last week when Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says a passerby noticed a woman in trouble and called deputies.

The woman was reportedly taken to a Columbus hotel against her will and had severe injuries.

She was able to escape and return to Pickens County.

Prude was arrested at the Columbus Inn and Suites.

He is still in the Pickens County jail.