Bond has been set for two people in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – As we reported on February 14, A Valentine’s Day argument ended with one person cut and two people facing charges in Ackerman.

Police Chief Martha Caradine said the incident happened at Keller Circle Apartments about 6 a.m. on Friday.

36-year-old Steven Miller has been charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon.

29-year-old Tatiana Robinson was charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault.

Robinson’s bond was set at $50,000, and Miller’s bond was set at $75,000.

