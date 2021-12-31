Bond is set for man accused of killing his wife in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Caledonia.

45-year-old Wayne Fraser is charged with murder.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Fraser remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Deputies were called to Cedar Street on Thursday morning about a possible shooting.

55-year-old Natalie Ryan-Fraser was dead when they arrived.

Wayne Fraser was taken into custody at the scene.

Deputies also seized a 9mm handgun at the apartment.

Wayne Fraser works in the area and rents a unit at the duplex.

His wife was here visiting.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has ordered an autopsy.