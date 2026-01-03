Bond set at $1 million for a man accused of murder in Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set at a $1 million for an Attala County man accused of Murder.

Kentavious Merritt has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession and/or use of a Machine Gun Conversion Device in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting death of 19-year-old Caden Yarbrough.

Weir police chief dillion cates said an argument led up to the shooting.

Cates said the incident happened at a New Year’s Eve gathering on Thomas Circle Street.

Merritt’s bond was set at $500,000 per count.

