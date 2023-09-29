Bond set at $100K for Tupelo woman charged with child abuse

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $100,000 for a Tupelo woman charged with child abuse.

On Thursday, Tupelo police and emergency medical personnel were called about an infant in respiratory distress in the Carnation Street area.

Officers rendered aid until medical personnel took over.

After further investigation, police arrested 25-year-old Meghan Chappell.

She was charged with felony child abuse.

The baby was reported to be in serious condition and still receiving medical care.

Chappell is in the Lee County Jail.

